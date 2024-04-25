Penrith Panthers star Brad Schneider reveals intention to stay in Super League before NRL champions came knocking

IT’S fair to say that Brad Schneider enjoyed a whirlwind 2023.

Having been sat for the opening part of the 2023 NRL season with the Canberra Raiders, Schneider joined up with Hull KR in Super League for the remainder of the year.

The halfback helped Rovers to a Challenge Cup Final, slotting over the winning drop-goal in the semi-final against Wigan Warriors before he helped steer the East Yorkshire club to the semi-final play-offs.

Schneider earned a move to NRL champions Penrith Panthers in what was an incredible turnaround, but he revealed on the ABC Sport podcast that he intended to remain in Super League with KR or another side before the Panthers came calling.

“I didn’t really know what I was going to do when I went over. I had intentions of probably staying over there another year, whether it be at Hull KR or another English team,” Schneider said.

“But Penrith came to the table pretty early, within the first couple of weeks when I got over there. So, when they sort of came to the table, it was a bit of a no-brainer to come back to Australia.

“And I always wanted to come back to the NRL, and when someone like the Panthers come knocking and get the experience with someone like Nathan (Cleary), and it’s someone you want to learn off it was a bit of a no-brainer.”

In 2024 so far, Schneider has made three appearances for the Panthers.

