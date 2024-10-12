Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary spotted in Hull KR shirt at Super League Grand Final

PENRITH PANTHERS star Nathan Cleary has been spotted wearing a Hull KR shirt at the Super League Grand Final clash between Rovers and Wigan Warriors.

Cleary, whose close friend Tyrone May has starred for Rovers throughout the 2024 Super League season, was present at the showpiece event at Manchester United’s Old Trafford this evening.

And to warm the cockles of Rovers’ fans, the sensational halfback was adorning a KR shirt as Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks spoke to the Australian at half-time.

Cleary said: “It’s great to be here, it’s a great atmosphere. It was pretty hard fought I thought Hull were wining the field position but Bevan French is a freak. He is so good with the ball.”

