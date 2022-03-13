Former Leeds Rhinos forward training with Premiership rugby union club

Former Leeds Rhinos forward Nathaniel Peteru is currently training with Premiership rugby union club Sale Sharks after failing to land a deal in Super League ahead of the new season.

Last year the New Zealander played for Leigh Centurions but spent the second half of the season on loan at Huddersfield Giants.

The Giants were not able to sign Peteru permanently for 2022 as all their overseas quota spots were taken up, leaving the 30-year-old as a free agent.

League Express understands that Peteru has turned down approaches from the Championship and overseas in the hope of securing a Super League contract and that, although still interested in offers, he is now also exploring a switch to rugby union.

Peteru first joined Leeds ahead of the 2018 campaign from NRL club Gold Coast Titans and made 32 appearances in two years at Headingley.

He then spent a season with Hull Kingston Rovers, only playing nine times before moving to Leigh for 2021.

Peteru was a regular for the doomed Centurions in the opening months of the season but left for Huddersfield in a loan swap deal, scoring three tries in twelve appearances.

