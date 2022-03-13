Matt Peet hails Wigan Warriors favourite after reaching milestone

Matt Peet says it’s an honour to have coached Liam Farrell in his 300th game for Wigan Warriors.

The one-club star, who made his debut in April 2010 after coming through the Academy, reached the milestone against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday.

Farrell has his sights set on a fifth Super League title success and third Challenge Cup triumph with Wigan as well as participation in this year’s World Cup, having recently been named in his former Warriors coach Shaun Wane’s national-team training squad.

The 31-year-old second rower, who started out at Wigan St Patricks and has made the Super League Dream Team four times, has played twelve times for England, including two appearances at the 2013 World Cup.

He also helped the club beat Cronulla Sharks to win the 2017 World Club Challenge.

“Liam is an unbelievable player,” said Peet, whose side host Castleford Tigers on Thursday after successive games on French soil against Toulouse Olympique, who were beaten 29-18, then Catalans, where they lost 28-0, their first defeat of the season.

“I’m proud and privileged to have been his coach in his 300th game.

“I have spent lots of time working in the Academy here, pointing to Liam as a role model to junior players, because he is the epitome of what we want this club to be about, an emblem of how hard work pays off.

“I see the way he conducts himself and commits himself to his craft on a daily basis, which perhaps people on the outside don’t realise.

“I see how dedicated he is and how hard he trains, and everything he receives in his career he will have 100 per cent earned.

“You have to be careful not to take players like Liam for granted, because he is so consistent and brings so much composure, dedication and desire.

“He’s a great player to work with and the lads love him.”

Peet, named as Super League Coach of the Month for February, hopes Australian fullback Bevan French will have recovered from his hamstring injury in time to feature in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup at the end of this month.

