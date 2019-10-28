Peteru leaves Rhinos

Prop forward Nathaniel Peteru has left Leeds Rhinos by mutual consent.

Peteru joined the Rhinos from Gold Coast Titans in 2018 on a three-year deal but has been released from that contract in order to explore opportunities elsewhere.

“After speaking with Nathaniel we understand that he wants to explore new opportunities away from the club and we have therefore come to an agreement to release him early from his contract,” said Director of Rugby, Kevin Sinfield.

“On behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank Nathaniel for all he has given to the Rhinos during his two seasons at Emerald Headingley. He has been a popular member of our squad and leaves with our best wishes and thanks. I know he is excited about the new challenges ahead and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”