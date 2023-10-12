Phil Clarke and Jon Wilkin name their Super League Grand Final winners

SKY SPORTS pundits Phil Clarke and Jon Wilkin have named who they think will be the Super League Grand Final winners come Saturday night.

Wigan Warriors go up against Catalans Dragons on Saturday night at Old Trafford, with kick-off 6pm live on Sky Sports.

For pundit Clarke, he is looking forward to this clash more so than in recent years.

“I don’t know why I’m more excited than in other years, the romantic side of my brain wants Catalans to win and the logical part of my brain thinks Wigan will win,” Clarke told League Express.

“It’s been the closest and most competitive season than I can recall with, first, second and third all finishing on the same points with nothing between fourth and tenth. Then you get a relegated team like Wakefield at the bottom beating Wigan who finished top in Golden Point so you know you have had a good season when that happens.

“I’ve looked over the season in the aggregate score between the two sides and it is Wigan 66, Catalans 64. So in four hours of playing one another there is one goal kick between them. You are thinking wow and it has got me very excited.”

Clarke then compared both teams’ strike weapons.

“Round four, they went to Wigan and had a depleted team and won for the first time in 12 years. It was worth more than two points, they got a lot of belief from that. It was a pivotal victory, Mitchell Pearce and Sam Tomkins didn’t play.

“Wigan have got Abbas Miski and Bevan French – a star winger and a star stand-off that didn’t start the season in those positions. Wigan’s biggest quality is speed and evasion and you think of Jai Field and Bevan French.

“If I was Steve McNamara, I would be worried for 2400 seconds which is roughly how long Wigan will have the ball and in one of those seconds Field or French can ruin your night.

“But, it’s not just about speed, it’s about evasion and being able to beat people who can lean one way or the other and do it quickly.

“Catalans have Tyrone May who can create something out of nothing whilst Tom Johnstone is a sublime finisher – get him the ball early and he will do damage.”

Clarke is, however, leaning towards the Warriors taking home the title.

“The other thing with Wigan, you talk about herd instinct which is the inclination to behave like the majority. When Wigan defend they get into an excited and frenzied state and it’s very hard to gain ground on them and somehow Catalans will have to overcome that.

“I think the best teams have more players moving more quickly for more of the match and my feeling is that Wigan have a bit more of that and the fitness factor leans a little bit more towards Wigan as well.

“I think it will be very close, the basic principle is to get the ball to your best players and how you do it, when you do it and where you do it on the pitch. Wigan are good at getting the ball to French and Field at the right time. I’m leaning towards that Field and French factor.

“I think Wigan will have a bit more pace and fitness to get past Catalans.”

Wilkin, meanwhile, is also backing Wigan after being invited to a behind-the-scenes training session with head coach Matt Peet.

“I was very privileged this week, I got invited to go to Wigan. As a pundit and broadcasters we very rarely get invited behind the scenes at clubs. So it was a privilege to watch them prepare for the Grand Final,” Wilkin told League Express.

“Just being there and being around Matt Peet and the team, they appeared so relaxed in what is the biggest game of the year and so at peace at being in the big game and I couldn’t help but feel that I am starting to lean towards Wigan.

“There is a massive narrative around Sam Tomkins, but I feel like this could be Wigan’s day.”

Watch the Betfred Super League Grand Final exclusively live on Sky Sports Main Event and NOW from 5pm Saturday October 14th, and Betfred Super League Wheelchair Final on Sky Sports Arena and NOW from 5pm Sunday October 15th.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.