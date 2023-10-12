Kenny Edwards admits he “lost his emotions” at Castleford Tigers after “calling out” senior staff for lack of Super League signings during difficult period

KENNY EDWARDS has admitted that he “lost his emotions” at Castleford Tigers after “calling out” senior staff for the lack of signings made during a difficult period in the 2023 Super League season.

The Tigers were, at one point during the year, level on points with local rivals Wakefield Trinity before the West Yorkshire club managed wins over Trinity and Hull FC to elevate them four points clear and thus avoid relegation.

However, Wakefield were able to string three wins from four games during a period in mid-season after new signings such as David Fifita, Luke Gale, Romain Franco and Will Dagger handed Mark Applegarth’s men inspiration.

At the time, meanwhile, Castleford were suffering departures with the likes of Daniel Smith and Adam Milner both exiting whilst incomings were few and far between.

It was those events that, Edwards admits, didn’t sit right with him.

“I’m a pretty laidback bloke, but there was a part in the middle of the season when I got frustrated and I sort of let my emotions take over,” Edwards told League Express.

“I called a few of the senior staff in the office out about whether they would sign players or not. I let my emotions spill over because I was frustrated. I saw Wakey were making signings and we weren’t.

“It took a while to get new signings in but that was something that was out of peoples’ hands. Once we did get a few boys on board we did get a few good wins that saved us at the end of the year.”

Despite a dreadful season, Edwards’ decision to retire from the sport was not down to the lack of results at Castleford. Instead, a lucrative new job offer and pressure from his family made up his mind for him.

“It made it hard to stay when you lose every week – it’s not very fun but the reason I retired and came back was because of my family. I didn’t not like it at Cas, but losing every week does make it hard.

“My kids have been wanting to come home for years and Cas have a few new back-rowers coming through so I thought it was the best time to move on.

“Ultimately, though, that wasn’t the big thing. I got a very good job offer to come back to Australia through very good connections I made along the way which will set me up for life after footy so that was the main thing.”

The decision to retire was all the more surprising considering that the 34-year-old had only signed a three-year deal at The Jungle last season.

But Edwards reveals he was ready to come home then.

“I’ve been wanting to come home for a while, I signed a three-year deal last year and I was perhaps ready to come home then, but it was such a good deal and the length of it being three years meant I could have three more years of saving money and stuff.

“But the kids and my happiness shone through and that’s probably why I chose to come home. It wasn’t anything Cas didn’t do.”

