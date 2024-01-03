Phil Clarke’s new career path following Sky Sports exit

PHIL CLARKE is to focus on his business interests outside of Rugby League following his departure from Sky Sports.

Clarke has been part of the furniture at Sky Sports since he took up the role as co-commentator in 1999, but he left the broadcasting giants last month.

Total RL understands that Clarke will now be focusing on his businesses: one is a software business in the football industry and the other creates a digital career passport.

The football industry software business is titled ClubDNA with the company describing itself as “a modern solution for professional football clubs” with “intelligent contract management system which automates document creation, coordinates negotiations” and is “a central tool for all player administration.”

The second business involvement is at Routes Platform, which “provides simple workflows to record, evidence and showcase a holistic development record and CV for its users.”

Clarke said of his Sky Sports exit: “Throughout the course of my life, I’ve been lucky to see rugby league from many different angles.

“It began as a young boy watching my dad play for Wigan, then transitioned into playing for that club and later became the CEO at the Warriors.

“For the last 23 years, I have had the privilege of holding a Sky Sports microphone and watching my favourite sport from the commentary box and studio.

“The time is now right for me to complete the circle of life and return to being the fan that I began as.

“I now want to move onto the next chapter of my life and hand over the microphone baton. I feel compelled to thank so many of the people that I have worked with at Sky, especially Neville Smith, Eddie [Hemmings] and Stevo [Mike Stephenson], Bill Arthur and the rest of the team who helped me when I first started to work there.”

