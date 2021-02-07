Philbin backs Doro to shine

Warrington Wolves star Joe Philbin has tipped his team-mate Eribe Doro to have a big year in 2021.

Doro, 19, was selected by League Express as a rookie to watch before the start of the 2019 season, but then suffered a succession of injuries that hampered his progress.

He eventually made his debut in 2020, playing off the bench in the Wolves’ 12-10 victory against Castleford in Round 12 and then again off the bench against Salford in Round 14.

Doro has come through the Warrington Academy, like Philbin before him, and big things are expected of the former Saddleworth Rangers junior.

“I’m really excited about Eribe – probably the most excited I’ve been about a frontrower coming through,” Philbin told the Warrington Guardian.

“He’s just raw power and aggression and doesn’t have any respect for reputations.

“He’ll go after anyone, and that’s the kind of thing you need to do if you want to become an established frontrower. You can’t give too much respect.

“He has got the makings to be anything he wants to be. With the attributes he has, he can go all the way.

“We’ve got to remember he’s only 19 and he shouldn’t feel any pressure because there’s none on him from anyone at the club.

“He’s giving his all in every session and is pushing himself really hard, so he is one to watch out for this year.”

And with the established frontrowers Chris Hill and Mike Cooper now aged 33 and 32 respectively, opportunities appear certain to arise for Doro with the Wolves in the medium to long term, although Philbin himself will be a contender for one of those spots, as will newcomers Robbie Mulhern, who has joined the Wolves from Hull Kingston Rovers, and Rob Butler, who has arrived from London Broncos.

