Pitts’ winning try takes relegation battle to the final round

London Broncos gained a thrilling victory tonight at KCOM Craven Park, defeating Hull Kingston Rovers 16-20 with a try three minutes from time from their captain Jay Pitts, with Kieran Dixon adding the goal to secure the victory and the Robins unable to reply in the little time still available.

With four clubs now all level on 20 points, the Broncos will now travel to face Wakefield Trinity in Round 29, where a victory will assure them of Super League safety while ensuring that both Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR will need to win their final games against Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils respectively.

The Broncos took an early 12-point lead with tries by Matty Gee and Brock Lamb, both converted by Dixon.

But the Robins hit back when Will Dagger scored in the corner, with Ryan Shaw adding the goal, before the Broncos moved eight points ahead at half-time with a penalty goal by Dixon.

The Robins, who had lost Dean Hadley and Jimmy Keinhorst to injury in the first half, came out stongly in the second half and scored tries by Chris Atkin and Danny McGuire, scoring his 999th point, with Shaw converting the latter to put the Robins 16-14 ahead.

An incident was put on report in the 75th minute when Rovers prop Rob Mulhern alleged that a London player had made a racial comment to his fellow prop Mose Masoe.

But that didn’t stop the Broncos from making one last effort when, following a break downfield by Ryan Morgan, their captain Jay Pitts crossed to spark celebrations among the travelling Broncos supporters as they hit 20 points and now have a chance to secure their Super League safety.

