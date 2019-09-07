Watch Rugby League Back Chat (5 Sept) online now

St Helens Chairman Eamonn McManus throws up a promotion/relegation diversion as he bemoans the officiating capabilities of Robert Hicks during the Challenge Cup final and now the RFL’s compliance team are requiring a word in McManus’ ear.

Are Toronto really ready for Super League or are the Championship’s seasoned campaigners a better bet?

And 85 years of Rugby League comes to a sad end at Odsal as Bradford Bulls vacate a place they’ve called home since 1934.

Host Matt Shaw is joined by Featherstone Rovers Manager of Football Steve Gill, and Super League players Will Maher and Craig Huby.

Watch Rugby League Back Chat online now.

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by TotalRL.com and broadcast weekly on Freesports TV – check website for full listings and details on how to receive the channel. Previous episodes are available to watch online here.