Play-off rivals Halifax Panthers and York City Knights start run of TV games

Halifax Panthers and York City Knights are proving popular with Premier Sports as they prepare to go toe-to-toe in front of the pay television channel’s cameras at The Shay (Monday, July 11).

It’s a third Monday-evening outing for both the play-off chasers, and both will make at least three further live small-screen appearances, including at the Summer Bash on July 30/31, when all seven matches are being broadcast.

Halifax’s are against Bradford Bulls at Headingley on Summer Bash Saturday, at home to Batley Bulldogs on Sunday, August 7 (6.30pm kick-off) and away to Widnes Vikings in the penultimate regular-season round on Monday, September 5.

York’s are at home to Batley on Monday, July 18, against Newcastle Thunder at Headingley on Summer Bash Sunday and at home to Bradford on Monday, August 15 (round 23 of 27).

The other confirmed Premier game is the Heavy Woollen derby between Dewsbury Rams and Batley on Monday, August 29, while the round-27 selection will be confirmed after the Summer Bash.

The channel will also show certain matches during the play-offs, including the Million Pound Game on the weekend of October 1/2.

Just two points separate Halifax, who are seeking a fourth straight victory, and higher-placed York, who won four in a row before being beaten 24-16 at home to Barrow.

“You’re not going to win every week, and when you lose, it’s really important that you stick together,” said Knights coach James Ford, who has lost his assistant Brett Delaney to Hull KR.

“We made too many errors, and we were really sloppy in some areas, and we’ve been working hard on fixing things up.”

Ford’s side, which included former Halifax halfback Liam Harris, were beaten 40-24 at home to the Panthers in May, and he added: “They are a quality team, with individual threats, some big, strong lads and good halfbacks.

“But while we have looked closely at them, we really need to focus on ourselves and improving on last weekend.”

Halifax centre Greg Worthington has been hit with a three-match suspension following his sending off for punching during the 43-18 win at Barrow.

Because of pitch maintenance work, it’s the Panthers’ first home match since defeating Dewsbury 66-0 in May.

The club has agreed two-year contract extensions with winger Lachlan Walmsley and halfback Louis Jouffret, who were both signed from Whitehaven over the close-season.

Halifax 19-man squad: James Woodburn-Hall, Lachlan Walmsley, Joe Arundel, James Saltonstall, Joe Keyes, Adam Tangata, Brandon Moore, Dan Murray, Ben Kavanagh, Jacob Fairbank, Kyle Wood, Will Calcott, Ed Barber, Matty Gee, Zack McComb, Ben Tibbs, Louis Jouffret, Joe Martin, Kevin Larroyer.

York 21-man squad: Joe Brown, James Glover, Will Oakes, Brendan O’Hagan, Jamie Ellis, Masi Matongo, Will Jubb, Jack Teanby, Chris Clarkson, Pauli Pauli, Jordan Thompson, Ronan Dixon, Marcus Stock, Danny Kirmond, Liam Harris, Myles Harrison, AJ Towse, Ronan Michael, Levi Edwards, Bailey Antrobus, Tom Inman.

