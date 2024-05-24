Player ratings as Castleford Tigers brush aside Hull FC in entertaining Super League affair

CASTLEFORD TIGERS held on for a priceless two points with a 30-22 victory over Hull FC.

It should never have been as close as it turned out to be, with the Tigers by far the better side until the final 20 minutes.

And, it didn’t take long for Castleford to register the opening points, a superb inside pass from Joe Westerman setting Sam Hall on his way before the prop offloaded to the supporting Liam Horne for a scintillating score. Rowan Milnes converted from in front for a 6-0 lead after seven minutes.

It was two tries in two minutes with the hosts purring. A brilliant run down the right by Jason Qareqare gave the winger just enough space to offload back to Tex Hoy who kicked over Moy’s head and regathered magnificently to dive over. Milnes was again on target to make it 12-0.

And it was an error from Castleford that produced Hull’s first try, Innes Senior dropping the ball coming out of yardage.

From that, Jake Trueman threw the ball wide to Barron who couldn’t miss the whitewash. Reynolds converted to reduce the deficit to 12-6.

After Hoy was taken late by Reynolds, the hosts had a great chance to strike as the half-hour passed.

And after video referee deliberation, Milnes was given the green light after Liam Sutcliffe had knocked on the Tigers’ halfback’s kick through. Milnes converted for an 18-6 lead.

Yet another gift, however, and the Black and Whites were back in it. This time Hoy threw a wayward pass into the arms of Sutcliffe and, despite the best efforts of Paul McShane, the Hull centre made it the full 80 metres to dot down in the corner. Reynolds this time couldn’t convert.

HALF-TIME: CASTLEFORD TIGERS 18-10 HULL FC

The Tigers were by far the better side in the opening exchanges of the second-half, too, with Paul McShane going close before Qareqare stepped his way to the line off a Sylvester Namo pass.

A ball steal handed the hosts another chance in the next set and yet another Milnes grubber yielded points, this time Hall winning the race despite the attention of two Hull players. Milnes was once more on target for a 30-10 lead.

FC claimed the short kick-off but Zach Jebson knocked on over the line before the visitors did finally hit back with 15 minutes to go, Tiaki Chan racing under the sticks. Reynolds converted to reduce the deficit to 14 at 30-16.

The Black and Whites came again though and only Hoy and Mellor saved the day, conceding goal-line drop-outs as Hull found spirit from somewhere.

But, the Tigers couldn’t hold them out on 74 minutes, Barron cantering down the wing before kicking inside for Trueman to pounce and score. Reynolds converted to set up a grandstand finish at 30-22.

However, more Hull errors let Castleford off the hook as the Tigers held on for a much-needed two points.

Castleford Tigers

34 Tex Hoy – 8

23 Jason Qareqare – 7

35 Corey Hall – 8

4 Sam Wood – 7

5 Innes Senior – 7

16 Rowan Milnes – 9

9 Paul McShane (C) – 7

15 George Griffin – 5

14 Liam Horne – 8

19 Sam Hall – 6

12 Alex Mellorm- 7

11 Elie El-Zakhem – 6

13 Joe Westerman (C) – 7

Subs (all used)

8 Liam Watts – 6

18 Josh Hodson

21 Sylvester Namo – 8

29 George Hill – 7

18th man (not used)

1 Luke Hooley

Tries: Horne (7), Hoy (9), Milnes (31), Qareqare (50), Hall (55)

Goals: Milnes 5/5

Hull FC

37 Logan Moy – 9

44 Tom Briscoe – 8

17 Cam Scott – 7

4 Liam Sutcliffe – 7

25 Harvey Barron – 6

6 Jake Trueman – 6

47 Ben Reynolds – 8

8 Herman Ese’ese – 8

9 Danny Houghton (C) – 6

45 Yusuf Aydin – 6

15 Jordan Lane – 6

12 Ligi Sao – 6

13 Brad Fash – 5

Substitutes

16 Jack Ashworth – 5

19 Morgan Smith – 5

27 Zach Jebson – 5

46 Tiaki Chan – 7

18th man (not used)

26 Lewis Martin

Tries: Barron (24), Sutcliffe (37), Chan (64), Trueman (74)

Goals: Reynolds 3/4

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast