Sky Sports reporter claims Huddersfield Giants centre will join Super League rivals

SKY SPORTS reporter Jenna Brooks has claimed that Huddersfield Giants centre Esan Marsters will join Super League rivals, Salford Red Devils, on a three-year deal from the 2025 season.

Marsters, who has impressed greatly for Ian Watson’s side in 2024, is out of contract at the end of the year, but it appears as though Salford have stolen a march on the Giants.

Recently, Watson revealed that an offer had been put to the Cook Islands international to remain at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Watson saying: “I would like to keep him, the club are speaking to him and his agent. Richard (Thewlis – Huddersfield’s managing director) sorts that out and then we focus on the coaching side of things.”

The story was first broken by Rugby League Live earlier today.

