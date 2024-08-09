Player ratings as Hull KR demolish woeful Castleford Tigers

HULL KR demolished a woeful Castleford Tigers at Craven Park tonight.

The Tigers started the brighter of the two sides, and, after a lengthy video referee decision from Marcus Griffiths, Alex Mellor was given the green light following a nice step inside. Rowan Milnes converted well for a 6-0 lead after six minutes.

It didn’t take long for Rovers to hit back, however, and Peta Hiku stepped his way through soft defence. Mikey Lewis missed the conversion, though, as Castleford still led 6-4.

KR were in the lead shortly after with Tyrone May throwing out a great cut-out pass to Joe Burgess on the wing. This time Lewis converted for a 10-6 lead.

Lewis finished off an Oliver Gildart break on the half-hour with Ryan Hall getting in on the act moments before half-time. Lewis was wayward with both conversions, however, as the hosts led 18-6 at the break.

HALF-TIME: HULL KR 18-6 CASTLEFORD TIGERS

Things couldn’t have started much worse in the second-half for Castleford either with Nixon Putt being shown a yellow card for a dangerous throw on Hiku.

Lewis added a penalty shortly after for a high shot, but KR were down to 12 men themselves when Sauaso Sue was given a ten-minute breather for dissent.

The Tigers couldn’t take advantage with Hiku sending Burgess over for his second on 65 minutes. This time Lewis converted for a 26-6 lead.

Burgess turned from scorer to assister in the next set, twisting Jacob Miller inside out before sending Niall Evalds away, with May taking a one-two from Lewis to round off the scoring near the end. Lewis converted both to make it 36-6.

Hull KR

2 Niall Evalds – 7

35 Joe Burgess – 9

1 Peta Hiku – 9

4 Oliver Gildart – 8

5 Ryan Hall – 7

27 Tyrone May – 8

7 Mikey Lewis – 10

8 Sauaso Sue – 6

14 Matt Parcell – 7

16 Jai Whitbread – 7

11 Dean Hadley – 7

12 James Batchelor – 6

13 Elliot Minchella – 8

Substitutes

9 Jez Litten

15 Sam Luckley – 7

17 Matty Storton

20 Kelepi Tanginoa – 9

Tries: Hiku (10), Burgess (16, 65), Lewis (30), Hall (36), Evalds (67)

Goals: Lewis 3/6

Castleford Tigers

34 Tex Hoy – 7

23 Jason Qareqare – 6

30 Luis Johnson – 4

12 Alex Mellor – 6

5 Innes Senior – 5

16 Rowan Milnes – 4

7 Jacob Miller – 3

20 Muizz Mustapha – 3

14 Liam Horne – 6

8 Liam Watts – 5

11 Elie El-Zakhem – 6

17 Nixon Putt – 1

13 Joe Westerman – 7

Substitutes

21 Sylvester Namo – 3

24 Cain Robb – 5

29 George Hill – 5

32 Daniel Hindmarsh – 3

Tries: Mellor (5)

Goals: Milnes 1/1

Sinbin: Putt (42) – dangerous throw

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast