Ex-Castleford Tigers stalwart and current Featherstone Rovers forward announces retirement

FORMER Castleford Tigers stalwart and current Featherstone Rovers forward Nathan Massey has announced his immediate retirement from rugby league.

Massey joined Rovers ahead of the 2024 Championship season but has played just a bit-part role with the second-tier club following serious injury.

The prop forward spent almost two decades with the Tigers, registering 13 tries in a total of 302 appearances.

Massey did register 27 appearances for the likes of York Knights, Newcastle Thunder, Keighley Cougars and Featherstone themselves.

