Player ratings as St Helens thrash Castleford Tigers in feisty, controversial affair with Leigh Leopards hammering Salford Red Devils

ST HELENS thrashed Castleford Tigers, 60-4 at The Jungle tonight in a feisty, controversial affair.

Saints struck first when Sione Mata’utia followed up a Lewis Dodd kick after it was patted back by Jack Welsby. Mark Percival’s conversion hit the post as the visitors led 4-0.

The Tigers almost responded when Innes Senior flew in at the corner, but a great covering Konrad Hurrell tackle forced the Castleford winger into touch.

However, play was brought back for a late shot on Tex Hoy as Tommy Makinson was sent off for a late hit – much to the shock of the winger himself.

That didn’t seem to affect Saints too much, though, and they had their second as the half-hour approached with Jonny Lomax feeding Percival down the wing before the latter returned the favour to the former. Percival couldn’t convert as Saints led 8-0.

There were errors aplenty on both sides as it seemed like neither Castleford nor Saints could hold on to the ball. As it was, the Tigers, with Hoy also failing his concussion test like Alex Mellor previously, crossed in the corner with Louis Senior. Rowan Milnes’ conversion, however, hit the post as the visitors still led 8-4.

HALF-TIME: CASTLEFORD TIGERS 8-4 ST HELENS

Saints struck instantly after the break, Daryl Clark laying the platform for Welsby to streak home under the posts. Percival converted to make it 14-4.

Things went from bad to worse for the Tigers as Liam Horne was sent off for a dangerous tackle on James Bell. Percival went for goal and extended the visitors’ lead to 16-4.

And Percival was the next on the scoresheet, following up a Lomax kick despite Innes Senior getting to the ball first. The Saints centre missed the conversion as the visitors led 20-4.

Waqa Blake dotted down in the next set as Castleford simply collapsed with Welsby going over again a minute later, Percival converted both to make it 32-4.

Jacob Miller was the next man off the field with injury for the Tigers as Bell grabbed a four-minute double for the visitors before Blake notched his second eight minutes from time. Percival converted two out of three as Saints led 48-4.

Dodd and Blake finished proceedings off as the Tigers’ defence was simply non-existent for the second-half of the second-half.

Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils

Leigh struck first in the seventh minute, Umyla Hanley crossing after great work by Matt Moylan, with the latter converting for a 6-0 lead.

And the Leopards were in the mood for blood, with Josh Charnley getting on the end of a brilliant Moylan grubber, who converted expertly from out wide to make it 12-0.

But, write the Red Devils off at your peril and it was Ryan Brierley that hit back following a nice Kallum Watkins run. Marc Sneyd, of course, converted to reduce the deficit to six at 12-6.

It was that man Hanley that got his second as the clock hit 34 minutes, but this time Moylan’s conversion went wayward as Leigh led 16-6.

HALF-TIME: LEIGH LEOPARDS 16-6 SALFORD RED DEVILS

An incredible start to the second-half saw Charnley cross more, finishing off a brilliant break with a remarkable flying leap in the corner. This time Zak Hardaker converted to make it 22-6.

The rout continued, this time Matt Davis getting on the end of a great Lachlan Lam kick via a Kai O’Donnell pass. Hardaker was again on target for a 28-6 lead.

Brad Dwyer was the next on the scoresheet just before the hour before Dwyer set up for Lam. Hardaker’s two conversions extended Leigh’s lead to 40-6.

Tim Lafai did notch a consolation score for the visitors but Leigh ran out 40-12 winners.

FULL-TIME: LEIGH LEOPARDS 40-12 SALFORD RED DEVILS

