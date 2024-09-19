Player ratings as Wigan Warriors win the League Leaders’ Shield in triumphant demolition of Salford Red Devils

WIGAN WARRIORS secured the League Leaders’ Shield in emphatic fashion with a 68-0 thrashing of a youthful and inexperienced Salford Red Devils.

Wigan started the brighter of the two sides, Liam Marshall crossing on six minutes after a period of sustained pressure. Adam Keighran converted to make it 6-0.

Jai Field was next on the scoresheet after the Wigan fullback spotted a huge hole in the Salford defence with Keighran making it 12-0.

12-0 became 18-0 in the 18th minute when Bevan French registered the Warriors’ third before Zach Eckersley got in on the act, though Keighran missed the conversion.

22-0 up soon became 28-0 when Jake Wardle picked up a loose ball to run 80 metres after some sustained Salford pressure.

And though the Red Devils almost crossed with time running out, it remained 28-0 at half-time.

HALF-TIME: WIGAN WARRIORS 28-0 SALFORD RED DEVILS

The Warriors picked up in the second-half where they left off in the first – on the front foot. And it was French to Field that saw Wigan post their sixth try of the night. Keighran made it 34-0.

Marshall ran 90 metres on the hour following yet another wayward Salford pass with Keighran bringing up the 40-point mark.

Kruise Leeming crossed for a quickfire double moments later as Field registered his hat-trick on 72 minutes. Keighran’s three conversions sent the Warriors into a 58-0 lead before French ended the scoring with his 78th minute effort.

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field – 9

26 Zach Eckersley – 8

3 Adam Keighran – 8

4 Jake Wardle – 8

5 Liam Marshall – 9

6 Bevan French – 9

7 Harry Smith – 8

8 Ethan Havard – 7

17 Kruise Leeming – 8

16 Luke Thompson – 7

21 Junior Nsemba – 8

12 Liam Farrell – 7

13 Kaide Ellis – 8

Substitutes

10 Liam Byrne – 6

15 Patrick Mago – 7

19 Tyler Dupree – 6

27 Tom Forber – 6

Tries: Marshall (6, 58), Field (10, 42, 72), French (18, 78), Eckersley (22), Wardle (28), Leeming (61, 69)

Goals: Keighran 10/11

Salford Red Devils

14 Chris Atkin – 6

36 Ethan Fitzgerald – 6

34 Billy Glover – 6

33 Josh Wagstaffe – 6

25 Nathan Connell – 6

6 Cade Cust – 4

22 Kai Morgan – 5

17 Jack Ormondroyd – 7

9 Amir Bourouh – 6

19 Adam Sidlow – 5

18 Ben Hellewell – 5

38 Charlie McCurrie – 5

28 Harvey Wilson – 5

Substitutes

30 Jamie Pye – 5

35 Charlie Glover – 5

37 Leunbou Bardyel-Wells – 5

39 Jack Gatcliffe – 5

Tries:

Goals:

