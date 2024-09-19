Craig Lingard reacts to Castleford Tigers’ heavy defeat to Huddersfield Giants, hails two players and gives verdict on Castleford fans

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 34-10 to the Huddersfield Giants tonight at the John Smith’s Stadium in both sides’ final Super League game of the season.

The Tigers were dreadful to say the least, going down 22-0 at half-time before both sides registered two tries apiece in the second 40 minutes.

It’s fair to say that Castleford boss Craig Lingard was disappointed: “I thought we were soft in that first-half, our contact areas in defence and offence we lost every single ruck and that was the disappointing thing about it.

“It looked like we approached the game as though it didn’t have any meaning to it points wise and table wise.

“We didn’t have any desire to put our shoulders in or poke our nose through the other side, there was no desperation. It was really flat and frustrating.

“We had a dig in the second-half but it was too late. It was really scrappy, we talked about shaping up but we went off script a little bit.

“Their physicality was a lot stronger than ours whether that was the attitude they played with or the size or physicality of the players then it’s something we need to look at.”

Lingard did hail the efforts of Fletcher Rooney and Sylvester Namo.

“The young kids are the positives and you look at the development they have had in the time they have had on the field.

“I thought Fletcher Rooney and Sylvester Namo carried with something about them.

“Fletcher looked a threat, he’s got a really big career in front of him. Jensen Windley came on and played at 13, we wante dhim to come on and play like a third pivot but we were asking him to do it off slow rucks.

“He took his medicine and put his body on the line.”

The Castleford boss also hailed the retiring Paul McShane on his last appearance for the Tigers.

“Paul McShane has been a fantastic servant to rugby league and Castleford. It’s the right decision for him.

“He had another year on his contract but his body isn’t doing what his mind is telling him to.

“He didn’t want to hold any of the players back with the progression of Liam Horne and Cain Robb and he deserves everything he gets.”

Lingard praised the travelling Castleford fans.

“The fans have been outstanding, they have followed us home and away. They were singing all the way through the game and the passion is never in question.

“The big thing I’ve noticed is how passionate people are about Castleford. I think the club have been quite open throughout the season to let the fans know what the project was.

“If we had kept our cards close to our chest and not let people know about the three-year plan, there might have been more discontent but I think they have been very understanding.”

