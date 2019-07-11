Podcast: The Total Rugby League Show (10 Jul)

The Total Rugby League Show is back this week to preview this weekend’s matches in Super League, as well as to discuss all the news from Championship, League 1 and Origin.

On the show, host Ben Hughes is joined by Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw, Rugby League journalist Alex Davis and The Guardian’s Rugby League correspondent Aaron Bower.

In addition, on this week’s show we’re joined by respected author and League Express French correspondent Mike Rylance to discuss the end of the 2018/19 season in France.

With Thanks: Music by Bones Shake