What we’ve learned about each club’s 2020 recruitment following overseas quota list reveal

The RFL gave us some great insight into the way clubs use their quota spots when, for the first time ever, they disclosed the information publicly.

It means we now know exactly how full the clubs are on overseas quota, and who they use their spots on.

As a result of this information been made apparent, it also gives us some further details on potential incomings and outgoings heading into 2020.

Before you read this piece, we recommend you take a look at this article below so you’re fully up to speed with what we’re talking about.

And if you want to look at exactly how clubs are currently using their quota spots, you’ll want to have a look at this.

Without further ado, here’s what we’ve learned about every club.

Castleford Tigers

Current amount of Overseas Players: 7

Current number of Non-Federation players: 5

The Tigers have no space heading into 2020.

As it stands, Cas currently use all of their quota spots, although Mitch Clark is leaving, meaning they have a free non-federation trained place in their roster.

But that will be taken up by Samoan international Sosaia Feki, who has agreed to sign from Cronulla Sharks.

Catalans Dragons

Current amount of Overseas Players: 7

Current number of Non-Federation players: 5

Les Dracs are currently full on their quota, but that’s about to change.

With Greg Bird and Kenny Edwards both set to depart, that will free up two overseas quota spots for next season.

So we can expect the Dragons to recruit overseas before the start of next season.

Huddersfield Giants

Current amount of Overseas Players: 4

Current number of Non-Federation players: 5

What we’ve learned about Huddersfield is that they have plenty of space on their quota.

They only have four overseas players and five non-feds, meaning they’ve more room than most to recruit.

Kenny Edwards is likely to take one of those places, but they will still have space for a non-fed trained player too.

Hull FC

Current amount of Overseas Players: 5

Current number of Non-Federation players: 6

As it stands, the Black and Whites are using all five of their overseas spots, but only six federation-trained players. That means they can currently sign a player with an EU passport or a player who is a Kolpak national.

Manu Ma’u will take that final non-federation trained spot after his signing was confirmed this week. He has a Tongan passport.

However, Mahe Fonua is also joining the club next season. Fonua is a non-federation trained player too. What it means is that one way or another that Hull will need to offload at least one player currently on their quota.

Meanwhile, Ligi Sao is also thought to be joining the club. He is of Samoan descent and has played for the country too, so again will come under non-fed trained.

But regardless, we know for certain that, on the basis Sao signs, the Black and Whites are moving on at least two of their quota players heading into 2020, and any further recruits from overseas will require a further outgoing.

Mark Minichiello will be one of those players. He all but confirmed to League Express that he will be leaving at the end of the season. So Fonua will take his place.

However, Sao’s arrival will mean at least one more player will have to go.

Sika Manu and Mickey Paea are both off-contract, so it seems likely that one of those will make way for Sao. Should another overseas player be coming in beyond the aforementioned trio, we should expect both Manu and Paea to depart.

Hull KR

Current amount of Overseas Players: 4

Current number of Non-Federation players: 7

Despite having an overseas player spot free, the Robins can’t recruit overseas as it stands as they have used all seven of their non-federation trained spots.

Basically, the Robins can’t recruit overseas unless one of their non-federation trained players leave.

The only one off-contract at the end of the season is Josh Drinkwater. He only counts as a non-fed, meaning his departure would leave Rovers in a position to sign any overseas player, given that free Overseas Player spot they’ve already got stored.

Leeds Rhinos

Current amount of Overseas Players: 7

Current number of Non-Federation players: 5

We know for certain that the Rhinos are using all of their quota spots up now Rhyse Martin has joined the club.

Additionally, none of their current overseas players are off-contract either, meaning it’s unlikely they’ll be signing overseas next year.

That puts a potential move for James Maloney well and truly in doubt, given the Aussie halfback would take up one of the five overseas player spots.

So if anyone is coming in, someone will have to go out.

London Broncos

Current amount of Overseas Players: 4

Current number of Non-Federation players: 4

Simply, London can recruit heavily overseas should they wish.

Both Luke Yates and Ryan Morgan are due to leave at the end of the year. That means they will only be using two quota spots and two of their non-federation spots.

In summary, they can go overseas if they wish.

Salford Red Devils

Current amount of Overseas Players: 4

Current number of Non-Federation players: 6

Currently, Salford use four of their overseas spots and six of their non-fed trained places.

However, Jackson Hastings’ move to Wigan will free up space in each of those categories, leaving them in a position to sign at least two overseas players.

However, Luke Yates is joining the club and will take Hastings’ spot.

Meanwhile, Pauli Pauli, who is regarded as non-federation trained, is also joining the club. That means they will have used all seven of their non-federation trained spots and unable to recruit further unless someone leaves.

But Ben Nakubuwai is off-contract and there’s talk that Junior Sa’u could join Leigh. Nakubuwai is a full quota while Sa’u is non-federation trained.

If both leave, that will leave them in a position to sign two overseas players for 2020.

St Helens

Current amount of Overseas Players: 3

Current number of Non-Federation players: 6

The league leaders have space to make an overseas signing, but only one as it stands.

Despite having two overseas spots available, they currently have six non-fed players on their books, and it’s incredibly rare that an overseas player doesn’t use a non-fed spot too.

With none of their current overseas players looking likely to move on, they’ve only got space for one recruit.

Wakefield Trinity

Current amount of Overseas Players: 4

Current number of Non-Federation players: 7

Wakefield are going to have some space to work with.

With Tyler Randell more likely to leave by the day and Pauli Pauli heading to Salford, that will leave them with two full quota spots heading into 2020.

They haven’t filled them yet and they haven’t been strongly linked with anyone overseas. So it’s certainly a case of watch this space.

Warrington Wolves

Current amount of Overseas Players: 5

Current number of Non-Federation players: 7

As it stands, Warrington are using all of their quota spots.

Bryson Goodwin, who is a full Overseas Player, is leaving, meaning they have a Non-Federation spot as well.

But Gareth Widdop will take that Non-Federation spot up. Despite being English, Widdop is regarded as a Non-Fed because he was trained and developed in Australia.

The club has been strongly linked with a move for Anthony Gelling, who takes up a full quota spot. Because of Goodwin’s departure, they have an Overseas Player spot, but they do not have a Non-Federation space in their roster because of Widdop. So what we know is that someone is leaving if Gelling is coming in.

The obvious fit is Lama Tasi, who is off-contract at the end of the season. Sitaleki Akauola is also off-contract and he too could relinquish a spot to see Gelling come in. Either way, it would appear one of the two will be leaving the Halliwell Jones Stadium at the end of the year.

Wigan Warriors

Current amount of Overseas Players: 2

Current number of Non-Federation players: 3

Amazingly, Wigan use the least amount of quota spots in Super League.

Take Gabe Hamlin off, who won’t be returning, and they use just two Overseas and two Non-Fed spots.

Jackson Hastings will make that three of each next year. But all we learn from this is that Wigan can do overseas recruiting, and a lot of it.