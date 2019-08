The Total Rugby League Show returns with plenty of Rugby League talk, as well as match previews for this weekend’s matches in the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1.

Host Ben Hughes is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw, and League Express NRL Reporter Alex Davis.

We’re also joined by Rugby League Ireland’s Casey Dunne, to discuss the growth of the game in Ireland and how Reserve Grade could potentially help it grow further.