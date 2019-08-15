Toronto land new CEO

Toronto Wolfpack has confirmed Bob Hunter as the club’s new chairman and interim CEO.

Hunter has worked at a number of Canada’s top sports and entertainment facilities and recently worked for MLSE.

“I feel very fortunate to be joining the Toronto Wolfpack at such an exciting time as the club is gearing towards their final push in our quest for promotion into the Super League,” he said.

“The UK’s premiership of Rugby League. I am here to support the Wolfpack on and off the field and to help them strive to continue to make a strong impact in the community while growing the sport of Rugby in Canada.”

David Argyle, who stepped down from the roles following a racism row, said: “With Bob’s experience and reputation in the Toronto sports market, I am confident that he is the right person to help build and increase our organizations’ foothold in the Canadian sports landscape.

“One of our goals is to improve and reshape our fan’s experience at Lamport Stadium and there is no one better than Bob to help lead us in that direction.” – David Argyle, Owner of Toronto Wolfpack.”