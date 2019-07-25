Podcast: The Total Rugby League Show (24 July)

The Total Rugby League Show returns with a preview for this weekend’s semi finals in both the Coral Challenge Cup and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup.

Host Ben Hughes is joined by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, and by Rugby League World Editor Matthew Shaw.

In addition, we’re also joined by League Express Assistant Editor Lorraine Marsden to discuss this weekend’s Coral Women’s Challenge Cup Final where Leeds Rhinos face Castleford Tigers, and we hear from West Wales Raiders’ owner Andrew Thorne on last weekend’s historic first win for the club.