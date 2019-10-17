PODCAST: The Total Rugby League Show – Season Finale!

In the final Total Rugby League Show of the season, we look back at the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford as well as look ahead to this weekend’s Downer World Cup 9s in Sydney.

On the show, host Ben Hughes is joined by Rugby League World Editor Alex Davis, The Guardian’s Aaron Bower and TotalRL.com Editor Matthew Shaw.

In addition, this week we’re also joined by League Express Assistant Editor Lorraine Marsden to discuss Friday’s Women’s Super League Grand Final.

And we hear from League Express’ French Rugby League reporter Steve Brady on the idea of a Catalans Dragons-Toulouse Olympique double header next season.

