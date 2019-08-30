Points’ deduction on Bradford Dudley Hill upheld

Dudley Hill have failed in their appeal against a four-points deduction imposed by Kingstone National Conference League bosses for playing an ineligible player.

The Bradford outfit fielded Martin Southwell in the Division Two fixture at Shaw Cross Sharks in June, which was won by the visitors 22-16.

It transpired, however, that although Southwell had fully served a two-match suspension his club had not paid the relevant fine – and clearance for the player to return to action had not therefore been granted by NCL bosses.

Dudley Hill have, through the points’ deduction, slipped from fourth to fifth in the table, a point behind Crosfields, as a result.

The Hill are above Barrow Island and Hull Dockers solely on points’ difference, and are embroiled in the battle to feature in the promotion play-offs.