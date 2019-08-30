The ‘Tongan Terminator’ Manu Ma’u hits Rugby League World

The terrifying presence of the Tongan Terminator, Manu Ma’u dominates the cover of Rugby League World this month, as he will surely dominate opponents in Super League next season when he joins Hull FC. Matt Shaw was brave enough to tackle him for an exclusive and searingly honest interview inside the latest issue, on sale now. You won’t want to miss it!

Also inside this month’s mag, we celebrate all that’s great about Rugby League in our Wembley Weekend special feature, with Warrington Wolves and Sheffield Eagles triumphant in the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup finals, plus the Friday Night Lights at London Skolars and the London 9s.

Given this embarrassment of riches, we try to discover why Rugby League fans always seem so miserable about their sport in our latest Talking Point.

Another notable Rugby League hardman, Ryan Bailey is contemplating a return from retirement and we chat to him to find out why.

We also meet the Hardmans, Rugby League playing couple Ian and Amy.

Leeds Rhinos Challenge Cup winning women’s captain Courtney Hill answers your questions in our Quickfire Q & A and we also look back at a sensational day for the women’s game in Bolton.

We’ve got two Great Scotts! Scott Taylor talks to us about the rising number of Super League players giving back to the grassroots of the sport in the NCL and Scott Naylor reminisces about his Bradford Bulls days playing at Odsal as the famous old stadium looks likely to host Rugby League for the last time.

On the international scene, we’ve got stories from Italy, Lebanon, New York, Amsterdam and Canada plus our regular coverage from Wales, France and Australia.

There’s a lot more besides, including our Team of the Month selections and a Combined XIII from the northern powerhouse of Leeds.

In shops today, also available online at www.totalrl.com/rlw or download the Rugby League World app to your tablet or smartphone.