Powell signs two-year extension with Castleford

Castleford Tigers Head Coach Daryl Powell has signed a new two-year contract extension with the club, taking him through to the end of the 2022 campaign.

Powell, who still had 18 months left on his contract, has been with the club since 2013 and has led the Tigers to a Challenge Cup Final in 2014, a Grand Final in 2017 and the League Leaders’ Shield in the same year.

“I’ve lived in Cas, I’m a Cas boy, I was born nearby and for me this is an awesome club and I haven’t achieved what I’d like to achieve here yet,” said Powell.

“I suppose there’s been a far few rumours flying about recently but I spoke to the chairman Ian Fulton about a new contract quite a while back.

“We spoke about where we are going to be taking the club, which was important for me as I’m pretty ambitious in terms of what I want the club to do and what I want to do myself. We had some good chats and I was offered an extension by Ian which I’ve accepted and I’m really excited about the challenge.

“I’m just looking forward to helping the players hopefully to do something special. I think we’ve got an awesome group of players and an awesome group of coaching staff, and I know that everybody wants the club to grow.

“There’s certain things as a club that we need to do better, as a team that we need to do better and as a coaching staff that we need to do better, and I want to help drive that to the next level.”