Wigan far too strong for Rovers

Wigan Warriors added to Hull Kingston Rovers’ injury worries tonight with a convincing 52-10 victory at the DW Stadium with winger Liam Marshall scoring a hat-trick of tries.

Wigan opened the scoring after four minutes through Liam Farrell from a break down the wing by Joe Burgess, with Zak Hardaker converting.

Hardaker added a penalty for a bad tackle on George Williams.

The Robins replied with a try in the corner by fullback Adam Quinlan, with Ryan Shaw adding a superb touchline conversion.

Liam Marshall scored Wigan’s second after good work by Hardaker, who converted his own try, before the winger scored his second, although this time Hardaker couldn’t convert for an 18-6 scoreline.

Wigan lost Romain Navarrete to the Sinbin on 26 minutes for a late tackle on Hauraki. But they didn’t concede a try and shortly before the interval Hardaker touched down a kick from Williams after a charge downfield, with the conversion making it 24-6 at half-time.

In the second half Wigan added five more tries, with Marshall adding his third and Farrell his second, with further tries from Williams, Oliver Gildrt and Burgess.

The Robins scored a late second try for Quinlan, but it was a sobering defeat for the Yorkshire side.

Warriors: Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall, Dan Sarginson, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, George Williams, Tommy Leuluai, Tony Clubb, Sam Powell, Romain Navarrete, Liam Farrell, Willie Isa, Morgan Smithies; Subs: Joe Bullock, Jarrod Sammut, Oliver Partington, Chris Hankinson

Tries: Farrell 2, Marshall 3, Hardaker, Williams, Gildart, Burgess Goals: Hardaker 8

Rovers: Adam Quinlan, Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Kane Linnett, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Josh Drinkwater, Mitch Garbutt, Matt Parcell, Luis Johnson, Joel Tomkins, Harvey Livett, Weller Hauraki; Subs: Chris Atkin, Mose Masoe, Robbie Muhern, Daniel Murray

Tries: Quinlan 2 Goals: Shaw

