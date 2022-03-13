Daryl Powell sweating over key Warrington Wolves man ahead of Wakefield Trinity clash

Warrington Wolves coach Daryl Powell hopes Daryl Clark will be fit to face Wakefield Trinity on Saturday after the experienced hooker suffered a crusher injury during Friday’s loss at St Helens.

The England international was forced off in the first half of the 28-2 setback and was not cleared to return.

Powell, whose side suffered a second successive defeat after losing 24-18 at home to Catalans Dragons, is also sweating on whether prop Rob Mulhern will be ready for the round-six clash, which is live on Channel 4.

“Clarky was grabbing at his neck and he was struggling with it so we put Danny (Walker) out there for big minutes. I’m not sure how serious it is,” explained Powell, who won his first three games in charge.

“Hopefully he will be okay; we’ll check him through the week.

“Robbie got a head knock and couldn’t come back on, so that affected our rotations a bit.

“There’s a couple of bumps and bruises – there always is when you play Saints – but I don’t think there’s anything too serious.”

Despite the defeat, Powell believes his side are moving in the right direction and it will not be long until that is shown in their performances.

“Obviously we got beaten comfortably in the end,” he added after the concession of 16 points without reply in the second half.

“But I thought there were some really good signs of us stepping in the right direction.

“There were some clutch moments that we didn’t get right. They kind of went against us and we couldn’t quite wrestle the game back.

“They do not concede that many points and we just didn’t put any pressure on them at all. We challenged them, but we were just not good enough to do it for 80 minutes.

“We are still picking things up and learning the way we want to play. It’s not happening as quickly as I would want it to happen, but we have got to keep working hard to get on the right side of scorelines against teams like St Helens.”

