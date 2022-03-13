Matt Peet: There’s a lot to like about Toulouse Olympique

Toulouse Olympique have the infrastructure to become a force in Super League, says Wigan coach Matt Peet.

It’s been a tough start to life in the top flight for last year’s Million Pound Game winners, who won all 15 games played in 2021.

But five rounds in this season, they are bottom of the table – with a tough clash with leaders St Helens coming next.

Sylvain Houles’ men had hoped to go into Friday’s home meeting on the back of a morale-boosting first win of the season at Wakefield Trinity.

But the Yorkshire side claimed an 18-6 victory, leaving Toulouse the only Super League team yet to win this year.

The tightest game for so far the French side was at home to Wigan, who edged it 29-28 through Harry Smith’s late field-goal.

And Peet said: “When we went to Toulouse, it had the feel of a high-end Super League club.

“Four years ago, we loaned them some players, (current squad member) Joe Bretherton was one, and you could tell with quality and detail of interactions how professional they were.

“When you get to the ground and see the changing rooms, pitch, stadium, corporate facilities and fan zones, you realise that you are dealing with elite organisation.

“Their fans were great before, during and after the game, and the coach is a class act as well.

“The more Super League can work to support them and help them build on what they’ve got, the better.

“It felt like a big game and they felt like a big club with a quality environment.

“There’s a lot to like about Toulouse, and I wish them well.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.