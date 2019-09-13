Powell unimpressed with Castleford’s “blunt” attack

Daryl Powell bemoaned Castleford’s attack following their defeat to Wigan.

The Tigers, despite enjoying plenty of territory, failed to break down the Warriors, wasting several chances in their 26-8 defeat.

It frustrated Powell, who will now watch on and hope St Helens defeat Hull to ensure their place in the play-offs.

“Our attacking game was poor all night, especially the first half. It was just blunt. They defend well, they come after you and we’re not good enough in those games at the minute when teams defend very well.

“I thought we were guilty of not playing with our eyes open, never mind up. I just don’t think we were smart enough. Truey (Jake Trueman) had an unbelievable game last week, maybe he got too many pats on the back, I don’t think he handled this week well. I don’t think Jamie (Ellis) handled it. Our halfbacks were poor, our kicking game was poor and I just thought we looked disorganised for too much of the game.

“The start of the second half was an absolute disaster for us. The two quick tries were where the game was won and lost.”

Powell was keen to defend forward Jesse Sene-Lefao, who was red carded after appearing to plant a knee in Oliver Partington’s head.

“I’m not sure he intended to do it and I’m not sure he made contact but I could see why he ended up sat on his backside,” Powell said.

“Knowing what he’s like there’s no intent in there and I don’t think he actually makes contact. I don’t think you can judge on intent to be honest. I don’t think there was an awful lot of contact there.

“Jesse is a godly man, he prays every minute he can. I don’t think there’s an awful lot of malice. Like I say, I don’t think there’s a massive amount of intent there.”