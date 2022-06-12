Daryl Powell vows refresh as he explains reasons for Mike Cooper’s Warrington Wolves exit

Daryl Powell insisted that “freshness is good for everybody” after confirmation that stalwart prop Mike Cooper will leave Warrington Wolves at the end of the year, with more change afoot.

Warrington have endured a challenging first half-season with Powell as head coach, with only two clubs trailing them in the Super League table ahead of Sunday’s clash at Wakefield Trinity.

Powell has the backing of the club to make major changes to the squad with winger Josh Charnley to depart and Cooper heading to Wigan Warriors next year, while other out-of-contract players including Gareth Widdop have been linked with moves away.

England international Cooper has made over 200 appearances for his hometown club across two spells, but this year will be the 33-year-old’s last in primrose and blue.

“Everybody’s time comes to an end at a club. Coaches want different things at times,” said Powell of Cooper’s departure.

“Me and Mike are fine but I just felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wanted to freshen it up in the pack for next year so that’s the reason why.

“We have sat down a couple of times over the last month and talked it through. I think it will be good for him and good for us. That’s what happens in Rugby League.

“We’ve signed some pretty smart players for the middle unit next year already and there will be some more. Freshness is at times good for everybody and I think that’ll be the case for us and Mike.”

Thomas Mikaele has already joined the club on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Wests Tigers, making his debut against Wakefield on Sunday, while reports in Australia also suggest Warrington are set to secure two other NRL forwards in Canterbury Bulldogs’ Paul Vaughan and St George Illawarra Dragons’ Josh McGuire.

In the meantime, the Wolves needs to turn the current season around and Powell hopes Cooper can still play a major role.

“The thing for Mike and this current team is to finish the current season well and get ourselves in the (top) six,” said Powell.

“We’ve got to make a big stride forward and Coops is a big part of that until the end of the year, and I want him to leave this club (in a manner) befitting of what he’s done for the club over a number of years.”

