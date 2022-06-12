St Helens boss backs ‘outstanding’ Tommy Makinson to star on World Cup stage for England

Kristian Woolf says Tommy Makinson is one of the best wingers in the game and has backed him to prove it at the World Cup.

Makinson has been a key part of Saints’ side for over a decade, playing in four victorious Super League Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup final and scoring over 150 tries.

He had to wait until 2018 for international recognition but made quite the impact when he got it, debuting in Denver against New Zealand and then starring in the autumn’s three-match series with the Kiwis and winning the RLIF Golden Boot award as a result.

Having missed out on Great Britain selection the following year, Makinson only returned to the international scene in 2021, playing in both England’s games last year against the All Stars and France – the latter his fifth official cap.

Makinson is now 30 and theoretically in his prime years – backed up by performances on the field with his 15 tries this season seeing him stand alone at the top of Super League’s scoring charts prior to the latest round of fixtures.

With his closest rival for England’s right-wing spot, Huddersfield Giants’ Jermaine McGillvary, deciding last week to step down from the international game, the stage is set for Makinson to play a key role in a home World Cup.

“Tommy is an outstanding winger, and he’s right up there with anything I’ve ever seen on both sides of the world in terms of wingers,” said Saints head coach Woolf, who will himself lead Tonga at the World Cup.

“For me he’s the best winger in the competition over here. He’s the most all-rounded winger.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll be in the England side and I’ve got no doubt he’ll be an exceptional player for England in a World Cup.”

Makinson was named Super League’s Player of the Month for May as he continues to play a leading role at club level for the Super League holders and current leaders, and Woolf has been delighted with his form.

“He’s been one of our best over the past seven or eight weeks,” said Woolf.

