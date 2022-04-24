Daryl Powell wants end to Easter period after counting Warrington Wolves injury toll

Warrington Wolves coach Daryl Powell wants to see the back of Super League’s packed Easter period after a clutch of injuries to some of his star players.

His side has been one of the best performers over Easter with home wins over Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants sandwiching a narrow and controversial defeat at Hull FC.

The win over play-off contenders Huddersfield was especially impressive considering the absence of fullback Stefan Ratchford (quad) and halfback Gareth Widdop (quad) plus skipper Jack Hughes.

Ratchford and Widdop are expected to miss out again when Wigan Warriors visit on Friday but Hughes will be out much longer, with a dislocated shoulder set to sideline him for four months.

“Easter is Easter, but it’s crazy that you’re asking athletes to do that,” said Powell of the schedule that has made every team play three times between the past two weekends.

“That is Rugby League, it’s part of the heritage and culture (of the game). But I think moving forwards you’d like to say that if you’re looking after players, you’re not going to do that.

“We’d got rid of it and then it’s come back. Clubs after Covid (are struggling), you’ve got bear in mind financially that’s probably the reason why.

“But there’s a cost to players because it’s very difficult. We lost three players from Monday’s game, one for pretty much the season and then two halfbacks. It has an impact.

“If it’s the World Cup year that’s impacted it then it is what it is. But you don’t want to be doing it every year.”

However, Powell said that Warrington would make no excuses when missing key players: “You get injuries in the game, everybody will have to deal with them at some point.

“There’s no point worrying about it, we just have to get on and it’s an opportunity for other players to come in and play well.”

