Tony Smith remains fully committed to Hull KR ahead of exit

Tony Smith says he remains fully committed to Hull Kingston Rovers for the rest of this season, despite announcing his intention to leave at the end of his contract.

The Robins coach made the decision last week that this would be his final year at the club, announcing the news to the media only shortly after informing the club and his squad.

It appeared to have little impact on their performance on the field on Saturday as they defeated Wakefield Trinity to make it three wins from three over Easter and six in a row in all competitions.

“My obligation is to my players and that remains the same,” said Smith after the Wakefield win, which lifted them into the top four in the Super League table.

“I came here for three months to try and help the club. I’ve been here for three years now and that’s what I’ve tried to do the whole time I’ve been here.”

Smith was appointed in June 2019 and has overseen a transformation in Hull KR’s fortunes on the field, reaching the play-off semi-finals last season.

However, he hinted strongly at issues behind the scenes at the club when explaining his decision to leave at the end of this year.

“I probably haven’t been able to have the influence I would like in the entire organisation,” said Smith.

“Sometimes that happens. Not everybody are best friends. Sometimes some people operate better with other people around.

“I’m stepping aside because I don’t want this club to suffer in any way. I don’t think we are all connected how we should be.

“I’m playing a role in that and I don’t like to see the club not at 100 per cent operation.

“It’s not healthy for the club and it’s not healthy for me either. When you are not completely at ease with things, it has an effect on you.”

There was some good news for the Robins last week, with Elliot Minchella committing to a new deal to stay at Craven Park until the end of the 2026 season.

The loose forward said: “I want to thank Tony for bringing me to the club; he was the one who gave me the opportunity to play Super League again. If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be here now.

“I’m looking forward to the future and we’re going to have a new coach. We all rip in and buy in now and we’ll all do the same for the next man in charge.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.