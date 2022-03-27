Daryl Powell says there is ‘more work to do than I thought’ at Warrington Wolves

Warrington coach Daryl Powell accepts his Wolves are under real pressure to win on their return to Super League duty at Hull KR on Friday.

His charges suffered their fourth defeat in succession, and second at the hands of Wakefield Trinity in eight days, as they exited the Challenge Cup at the sixth-round stage on Sunday.

Wakefield followed up a 38-22 Super League success by delivering a 16-12 knockout blow back at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

After defeats by Catalans Dragons and St Helens, it capped a miserable March for Powell, who took over during the close-season after eight-and-a-half years at Castleford Tigers and guided Warrington to wins in each of their first three super League games.

“It’s tough to take and I’m really disappointed,” he said.

“We started well and were 12-0 up, but then defended so poorly. Wakefield have some talented boys and put you under pressure, but we should hold our line better than we did.

“In the second half, we failed to apply any pressure to them, and we’re getting rattled so easily in games. They sensed that and took advantage.

“I knew there was a bit of work to do when I came in. Perhaps there’s more than I thought.”

Warrington were booed by their fans and Powell added: “We’re working really hard as a coaching group and the players are getting after it in training.

“We got those three wins, but we’re not performing consistently.

“We’ll lick our wounds and keep working to come out the other side. We know we need to get back on track.

“Rugby League is a tough sport and it needs tough people who keep fighting.”

