Matt Peet on Wigan Warriors injury concerns ahead of Hull FC clash

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet hopes to have both Kai Pearce-Paul and Tommy Leuluai for the home game against Hull FC on Thursday following separate incidents during their win over Salford Red Devils in the Challenge Cup.

Warriors centre Pearce-Paul left the action with a leg injury during the opening 15 minutes of their 20-0 win, while scrum-half and captain Leuluai was placed on report for a tackle that saw James Greenwood leave the DW Stadium on crutches.

“I’m not too sure (How Pearce-Paul is),” said Peet.

“It’s a leg injury. It needs assessing. The message came back that it was an adductor. So I’m not sure what will happen.”

Leuluai was placed on report after being involved in a tackle that saw Greenwood suffer a syndesmosis injury.

“I’m not sure what to make of it yet,” added Peet.

“It looked awkward but in no way do I think there was any malicious intent. I’m hoping it is viewed on with common sense, not on the result.”

Peet admitted he was pleased with the performances of several players and felt that Cade Cust stood out with his best showing since joining the club.

“A few players had their best games and Cade was one of them. He played with a narrow focus. Salford had obviously put a lot of attention on Jai (Field) and that opened space for everyone else.

“That is credit to Jai. He was more a foil. They were getting up high on the edges, which created space for John (Bateman), Liam (Farrell) and the two halfbacks got plenty of metres off the back of it. We must be ready when they try and shut down Jai. So, to answer the question, yeah Cade was good.”

