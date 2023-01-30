Pre-season friendly attendances revealed as Super League’s Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity and St Helens hosted Championship sides

ATTENDANCES are always a focal point for a rugby league fan during a season.

And whilst it has currently been the off-season, attendance numbers are still being racked up in pre-season friendlies.

On Friday, Widnes Vikings travelled to St Helens for Mark Percival’s testimonial, but Saints just about managed to get over the line in a 16-12 win as preparation for the Merseyside club’s World Club Challenge in Australia in February.

Then all eyes were on Sunday as Wakefield Trinity hosted a Featherstone Rovers side that had been buoyed by two great pre-season results against Super League sides Castleford Tigers and Hull KR. This time, however, Rovers fell to a 24-12 defeat.

Bradford Bulls were also unable to get one over on their Super League opponents Leeds Rhinos who ran out 24-10 winners in the end at Headingley.

Salford Red Devils just about overcame Championship side Swinton Lions at the AJ Bell Stadium with a 26-22 win, but Hunslet couldn’t get over the line against the Batley Bulldogs in a 20-12 entertaining clash at the South Leeds Stadium.

A youthful Wigan Warriors travelled up to Cumbria to take on Barrow Raiders, but Matt Peet’s side couldn’t inflict defeat at Craven Park, with the Raiders running out 26-14 winners.

Looking at the attendance side of things, there were some impressive numbers posted despite the cold conditions and the current cost of living crisis.

Here they are.

St Helens 16-12 Widnes Vikings

5,768 at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Wakefield Trinity 24-12 Featherstone Rovers

1,909 at Belle Vue

Leeds Rhinos 24-10 Bradford Bulls

4,448 at Headingley

Salford Red Devils 26-22 Swinton Lions

1,807 at the AJ Bell Stadium

Barrow Raiders 26-14 Wigan Warriors

2,306 at Craven Park

Hunslet 12-20 Batley Bulldogs

628 at the South Leeds Stadium

Whitehaven 4-38 Castleford Tigers

910 at the LEL Arena

Sheffield Eagles 36-24 Doncaster

721 at the Olympic Legacy Park