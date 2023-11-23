Predicting the 2024 Super League table

CRITICS may say that the 2023 Super League season has only just finished, but it’s always interesting to predict a future competition and see how well you do at the end of it.

For 2024, London Broncos take the place of Wakefield Trinity following the latter’s relegation from the top flight whilst there will be two new head coaches at the helm in the shape of Craig Lingard at Castleford Tigers and Sam Burgess at Warrington Wolves.

With that in mind, where will all 12 Super League clubs finish in 2024?

1. Wigan Warriors

They were phenomenal towards the back end of 2023 and look even stronger on paper going into 2024. Signing the likes of Adam Keighran, Luke Thompson and Kruise Leeming will elevate Matt Peet’s men to new heights next season.

2. St Helens

St Helens boss Paul Wellens was unlucky in his first-ever semi-final play-off clash as a head coach in 2023, but he will be better experienced for it. With the likes of Alex Walmsley and Agnatius Paasi set to be back fit and raring to go, Saints are in a good position to launch another Super League assault.

3. Catalans Dragons

In third rather than second for 2024, purely because there is a lot of upheaval in key spine positions for Catalans with Sam Tomkins, Mitchell Pearce and Tyrone May all retiring or leaving. The Dragons have recruited well, though, with the likes of Theo Fages, Chris Satae and Jayden Nikorima all signing so expect the French side to still be up there.

4. Leeds Rhinos

Leeds simply cannot have another season like 2023. Finishing outside the play-offs, the Rhinos have gone big in the transfer market this off-season with Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers, Lachie Miller and Paul Momirovski set to change the dynamics of the Headingley outfit beyond Leeds fans’ wildest imaginations. A top four spot isn’t out of the question after such a great number of signings.

5. Hull KR

Hull KR are building nicely towards being a consistent top four side and the recruitment of Jai Whitbread, Tyrone May and Peta Hiku will certainly help. The loss of assistant coach Danny McGuire may hit Rovers hard, but they will still have enough to be competing in the play-offs at the end of the year.

6. Warrington Wolves

It feels like a new era now under Sam Burgess at Warrington following the England hero’s move to the Cheshire club for 2024. It won’t be easy changing the culture at the Wolves but the reputation and respect that Burgess commands will go some way to doing that. The signings of Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Zane Musgrove and Rodrick Tai will help Warrington make the 2024 play-offs.

7. Leigh Leopards

After such an incredible first season back in Super League in 2023, Leigh could hit second season syndrome in 2024. Ben Reynolds, Oliver Gildart and Ava Seumanufagai have left the club with head coach Adrian Lam focusing on young English players in the shape of Owen Trout, Jack Darbyshire and Kavan Rothwell. A bigger squad will help, but the Leopards don’t have the luxury of surprise anymore.

8. Hull FC

Tony Smith is slowly but surely creating his own team at Hull FC, but it may take another year of building to make it a reality. Losing Jake Clifford will not help the Black and Whites but FC will have a huge pack in 2024 having signed Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Jack Ashworth. A play-off push isn’t out of the question, but there still looks to be stronger sides ahead of them.

9. Huddersfield Giants

It is yet another season of overhaul for Huddersfield and boss Ian Watson with 11 outgoings and just five signings as things stand. Adam Clune replaces Theo Fages who is a big loss whilst Will Pryce exits the John Smith’s Stadium with the Giants down on firepower. Watson needs results in 2024, but it may take time to gel once more.

10. Salford Red Devils

It’s been a painful off-season so far for Salford with the Red Devils losing star men Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers. The club hasn’t yet replaced the pair with just Nene Macdonald coming in as things stand. Head coach Paul Rowley will still strive to get the best out of a bad situation but a play-off fight may be out of the question.

11. Castleford Tigers

11th in 2023 and 11th in 2024, Castleford are a club at the beginning of a rebuild. New head coach Craig Lingard has got his work cut out to lift the Tigers into a potential play-off spot, but hungry young signings such as Nixon Putt, Josh Simm and Luke Hooley have a point to prove.

12. London Broncos

No one predicted London to make Super League in 2024 – maybe not even Broncos fans themselves – but here they are. With a hybrid full-time and part-time squad for next season, the capital club can’t really expect to make a massive dent in the top flight. However, they will still pick up a few wins along the way.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.