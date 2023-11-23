“Super League needs a team from London” says Broncos stalwart Dean Parata after signing new deal

“SUPER LEAGUE needs a team from London” – that’s according to London Broncos stalwart Dean Parata after the Italian international signed a new deal for the 2024 season.

The Broncos earned promotion to the top flight following an incredible run of victories towards the back end of the 2023 Championship season – a run which included away wins at Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique.

However, the Broncos were almost immediately cut back down to size when IMG revealed their provisional gradings, placing London 24th out of 35 professional rugby league clubs.

That means that the Broncos will effectively be relegated at the end of their inaugural year in Super League without a ball being kicked.

For Parata, however, he is keen to ensure that the capital has a club in Super League for the foreseeable future.

Parata said: “I’m excited to spend another year at the Broncos.

“Super League needs a team from London in the competition and I’m happy to play my small role in ensuring we stay there”.

The 32-year-old has made 62 appearances for the Broncos since making the move ahead of the 2022 season and has ten Italian caps to his name.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.