Predicting the 2025 Super League table

WITH most Super League sides returning to pre-season already, thoughts are now being directed towards the 2025 season.

Of course, there are months still to go until the new season kicks off, but most top flight clubs have completed their retention and recruitment.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, then, just what will the Super League table look like next year?

1. Wigan Warriors

No one can begrudge Wigan coming in first following yet another superb season in 2024. All three domestic trophies in the bag, alongside their World Club Challenge triumph, Matt Peet’s side won everything possible last year. Now, there will be the task of backing all that success up – and with Peet so grounded and humble, there’s no reason as to why Wigan cannot do it all again in 2025 especially with a stable squad.

2. Warrington Wolves

Warrington were pipped to the post to second place by Hull KR in 2024, but that won’t be the case again this time around. Sam Burgess has a full year under his belt as Wolves boss and now knows what he needs to take the Cheshire club to the next level. A Challenge Cup campaign may have distracted Warrington last season, but with a relatively settled squad, they can go one further in 2025.

3. Hull KR

A whirlwind year in 2024 saw Hull KR make the Super League Grand Final, but just miss out on the showpiece prize against a determined Wigan outfit. Rovers narrowly missed out on the League Leaders’ Shield, but a piece of silverware may well be forthcoming in 2025 if head coach Willie Peters fancies another tilt at the Challenge Cup. In third because of the losses of Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell and Matty Storton.

4. St Helens

St Helens finished in sixth in 2024 – their lowest ever finish in the modern era as Paul Wellens and his stars struggled to really get going. With Lee Briers and Eamon O’Carroll being brought in as new assistant coaches, however, everything points to a vastly improved 2025. The recruitment of Tristan Sailor and Kyle Feldt from the NRL will help put bums on seats, whilst the Merseyside club will no longer have the speculation surrounding Lewis Dodd’s future. Saints aren’t used to failure and 2025 will be a definite step up.

5. Catalans Dragons

Catalans had a shocker of a 2024 season, finishing outside the Super League play-offs and exiting the Challenge Cup at an early stage. The Dragons failed to recover from the loss of experienced players, with Sam Tomkins having to come out of retirement to try and help the French side make the top six. For 2025, head coach Steve McNamara has recruited experienced names such as Luke Keary, Tevita Pangai Junior, Nick Cotric, Tommy Makinson and Elliott Whitehead. They will be a force to be reckoned with next season.

6. Salford Red Devils

Each year, everyone tips Salford Red Devils to be near the bottom of the Super League table. Not this year. Head coach Paul Rowley continues to work his magic on a shoestring budget – and with it being the last year for Rowley at the helm before making the move to become director of rugby, it will be another successful one. The likes of Jayden Nikorima, Marc Sneyd, Nene Macdonald and Tim Lafai were excellent in 2024 and with Esan Marsters and Chris Hill amongst those joining, the Red Devils have arguably a better side in 2025 than they did last season.

7. Leeds Rhinos

Another pre-season of expectation to be let down during the season might be in store for Leeds in 2025. At times in 2024 they were great, but at other times they were woeful. It’s going to be down to new boss Brad Arthur to make sure that they are better more times than they are woeful next season, but it may well be a difficult task. The Rhinos have lost their best player for the past two seasons in Rhyse Martin and Cooper Jenkins, Maika Sivo and Keenan Palasia are untested in Super League.

8. Leigh Leopards

After two seasons of finishing in the top six, it might be third time unlucky for Leigh Leopards in 2025. Adrian Lam has had to undergo yet another massive rebuild ahead of next season with Kai O’Donnell, Ricky Leutele, Zak Hardaker, Tom Amone and John Asiata – five integral Leigh players – all leaving the club. Recruitment has seen the likes of Isaac Liu, David Armstrong and Tesi Niu make the move, but it may take the Leopards a long time to start firing once more. In 2025, that might come too late for a top six surge.

9. Wakefield Trinity

It will be a difficult first season back in Super League for the first time since 2023. Yes, they have recruited well and heavily with Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Mike McMeeken and Cam Scott just some of those making the move, but it will take a long time to gel with so many new players. Head coach Daryl Powell is no stranger to defying the odds and taking an underdog to the big time, but 2025 may just be a season of consolidation for Trinity.

10. Castleford Tigers

It’s a whole new look for Castleford in 2025, with new head coach Danny McGuire taking over the reins from Craig Lingard and Brett Delaney joining his former Leeds teammate as assistant. The Tigers have also recruited halfback Daejarn Asi and hooker Judah Rimbu who will improve the Castleford side no end. They do, however, still look very light in the forward pack which explains their lowly position once more in the table.

11. Hull FC

Hull FC just simply cannot be as bad in 2025 as they were in 2024. New head coach John Cartwright is a stickler for discipline and the culture might finally turn at the MKM Stadium next season. Bringing in big, experienced players such as Jordan Rapana, John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Aidan Sezer will help continue the development of the exciting youngsters like Logan Moy and Jack Charles. The Black and Whites have got a lot of making up to do for their fans, but beyond their first-choice squad, Cartwright will be relying on youngsters with little game time under their belts. That could be the difference when all is said and done.

12. Huddersfield Giants

It’s been a torrid number of years for Huddersfield with former boss Ian Watson being given the elbow during the 2024 season and assistant Luke Robinson taking over. It’s a baptism of fire for Robinson in 2025 in his first professional and permanent head coaching job – and he has lost firepower in the shape of Jake Connor, Esan Marsters and Chris Hill. Tom Burgess, Liam Sutcliffe and George King will help experience wise, but it will be a struggle for the Giants in 2025.

