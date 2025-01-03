NRL predicted to buy Super League in 2025

THE NRL is being predicted to buy Super League in 2025.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph reporters Michael Carayannis and Brent Read who released the initial first report on NRL interest in buying Super League last year.

Both Caryannis and Read have made this claim in their column for 2025 sporting predictions.

The pair said: “Calls continue to grow for the NRL to purchase the struggling Super League competition. That will heat up again.

“NRL clubs will also give serious thought to buying a Super League side so they can form a partnership with where players will be shared between the two competitions.”

Back in October, speaking on James Graham’s Bye Round podcast, Daily Telegraph mogul Read called for the NRL to buy Super League.

Read said: “We should be buying Super League as well and helping English Rugby League. I know they’ve talked about that and they’ve looked at it.

“But if you want to help the international game, the NRL should take over, buy Super League, take it over, run it.”

In recent months, the idea that the NRL could lend its influence to the northern hemisphere game has gathered pace, especially with the international calendar somewhat disappearing into the background.

Of course, the Pacific Championship has created much more appetite for international fixtures, whilst Tonga and Samoa have both engaged in Test Series in the UK

With Australia set to tour the UK for the renowned Ashes competition next year, it appears as though the demand for internationals is growing.