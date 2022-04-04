Premier Sports confirm next batch of live Championship TV matches

Premier Sports have confirmed eight more Championship matches which they will televise live this summer.

Having initially announced all of their picks until the end of May, the broadcaster have now revealed eight further games through June and July.

They will host Workington Town’s game against London Broncos on Thursday 2 June over the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday, before Monday games in the following weeks at Featherstone Rovers, Leigh Centurions and Barrow Raiders.

On Friday 8 July, Premier will show Newcastle Thunder’s tie against Bradford Bulls which serves as a curtain-raiser for Super League’s Magic Weekend.

There are then live matches back in the usual Monday slot at Halifax Panthers, York City Knights and Whitehaven.

In addition, the final weekend of July brings the Summer Bash, which this year takes place at Headingley, and all seven matches will be shown by Premier.

Premier Sports Championship fixtures:

Thursday 2 June: Workington Town v London Broncos (12.30pm)

Monday 6 June: Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls (7.45pm)

Monday 13 June: Leigh Centurions v Featherstone Rovers (7.45pm)

Monday 27 June: Barrow Raiders v Halifax Panthers (7.45pm)

Friday 8 July: Newcastle Thunder v Bradford Bulls (7.45pm)

Monday 11 July: Halifax Panthers v York City Knights (7.45pm)

Monday 18 July: York City Knights v Batley Bulldogs (7.45pm)

Monday 25 July: Whitehaven v Leigh Centurions (7.45pm)

Championship Summer Bash:

Saturday 30 July: London Broncos v Sheffield Eagles (12.45pm), Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams (3pm), Bradford Bulls v Halifax Panthers (5.15pm), Featherstone Rovers v Leigh Centurions (7.30pm)

Sunday 31 July: Barrow Raiders v Widnes Vikings (1.45pm), Whitehaven v Workington Town (4pm), Newcastle Thunder v York City Knights (6.15pm)