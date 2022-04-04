Hull KR injury blow ahead of Challenge Cup quarter-final against Castleford Tigers

Hull Kingston Rovers will be without Tom Garratt for Friday’s home clash with Castleford Tigers in the quarter-finals on the Challenge Cup.

The prop, who signed from Dewsbury Rams ahead of the season, suffered a head knock during the Robins’ win over Warrington Wolves last week.

Although Garratt passed a concussion assessment, his symptoms mean that he still has to sit out eleven days under the game’s concussion protocols.

“He was fine after, he did his HIA test straight after the game, so we think he’s in a good spot and he should be fine,” said head coach Tony Smith.

“But under the current rules, because of the head knock and some of his early symptoms, he has to have a mandatory eleven days.

“So he won’t be available this Friday, which is a shame because Tom has been a big player for us. I’m a little disappointed for him.”

However, Smith said halfback Jordan Abdull should be able to return this week after missing the Warrington game with an ear infection.

The Rovers head coach expects a strong test from a Castleford side who have improved since losing at Craven Park in Super League at the end of February.

“It was always going to take a while, it always does,” Smith said of the Tigers under their new boss Lee Radford.

“A new coach, new players, no systems, new everything. I didn’t think there was any need to panic.”