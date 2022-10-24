Premier Sports to be renamed from November after being bought by Swedish company

PREMIER Sports will be no more from the beginning of November.

Instead, the channel will become Viaplay after being taken over by a Swedish-based company, but with a promise for more sports coverage.

In their advert, placed on Premier Sports’ Twitter profile, it said: “From the 1st November, something’s changing. Premier Sports becomes Viaplay. This means the same sports as before but topped up with premium sports.

“Alas a new top streaming service filled with films, series and documentaries. All new entertainment on the same old price. See you on Viaplay.”

Premier Sports has been the home of Championship rugby league coverage in 2022 and has thoroughly impressed during that time with hosts and pundits Emma Jones, Leon Pryce and Kevin Brown just some of those that have received huge raps from viewers.

The channel hosted its first Championship Grand Final this season with Leigh Centurions – now the Leigh Leopards – beating the Batley Bulldogs for a place in the Super League.

And there is set to be even more coverage in 2023.