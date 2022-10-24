Toulouse Olympique forward Andrew Dixon signs for Super League side

TOULOUSE Olympique forward Andrew Dixon has found a new Super League club after his exit from the relegated French side.

That new club will be the Salford Red Devils where he returns after spending two seasons with the club almost a decade ago.

The 32-year-old – born in Manchester – broke through the ranks at St Helens before joining the Red Devils in 2013. During his two-year stint at the club, Dixon made 37 appearances, winning the Club’s Player of the Year award in 2013 and captaining the side on numerous occasions.

After moving on to Leigh Centurions in 2014, the back-rower won two Championship titles and helped the club gain promotion back to the Betfred Super League. He has also subsequently enjoyed spells at Toronto Wolfpack – alongside Paul Rowley – and Toulouse Olympique.

Speaking in the wake of his return to the Club, Dixon said: “I’m delighted to have signed for such a progressive club like Salford Red Devils and I’m really looking forward to getting going with this playing group and staff.”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley also said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Andrew to the club. He is the consummate professional and a fantastic person who I know without doubt will further enhance our playing culture and provide experience and quality to our team.

“Along with our other recent signings, I know Dicko joins us for the right reasons and is motivated, proud and excited to join the group.”

Director of rugby and operations, Ian Blease added: “I’m delighted to welcome Andrew back to the Club. It’s clear to see that he is a driven and determined character, who will no doubt add a lot of experience and quality to the current playing squad.

“His experiences with Paul Rowley at Toronto means he will settle into the current style of play really easily and I’m eager to see what he will bring to the table from 2023 and beyond!”