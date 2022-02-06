Steve Prescott’s son to tackle Everest for foundation

Steve Prescott’s youngest son Koby says it is “written in the stars” after signing up to climb Everest this year in memory of his dad.

The 15-year-old will join his mum Linzi in October for the latest Steve Prescott Foundation fundraiser in honour of his legendary father, who died in 2013.

“I am honoured to have the chance to climb to Everest Base Camp for my dad’s charity and follow in his footsteps,” said Koby, who is embarking on his own Rugby League career with Blackbrook.

“Growing up seeing my dad’s achievements I told him that one day I would do challenges with him to support the charity.

“He was taken from us, but like my brother Taylor I am more determined than ever to continue his legacy, and to make him proud.”

St Helens and Hull FC great Prescott died nine years ago, when Koby was only seven. The Foundation Steve set up while terminally ill has gone on to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds each year to support The Christie Charitable Fund and the Rugby Football League Benevolent Fund.

This will be the third attempt on Everest by the SPF, who achieved the climb in 2016 and 2018 led by Linzi and eldest son Taylor.

“I don’t think Stephen would believe that I am going up for a third time,” said Linzi.

“Koby wanted to follow Taylor in 2018 but he was too young. He has been champing at the bit and I am extremely proud of both of them.

“It is vital we continue Stephen’s legacy as the charity makes such a difference to so many, not only our beneficiaries The Christie and RFL Benevolent Fund, but in the way it has encouraged people to improve their health and wellbeing with events like the GPW Recruitment St Helens 10k and the Bespoke Funding SPF 1000 Mile Walk”.

There are places available for the public to join the trip of a lifetime, which will depart from Manchester on 13 October and return on the 29th.

For further information on how you can support or join the challenge, contact info@steveprescottfoundation.co.uk

