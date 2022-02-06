Catalans Dragons agree TV deal as broadcasters put Super League plans in place

Catalans Dragons have agreed a broadcast deal with beIN Sports to cover Super League matches this season.

The deal with the French premium sports network initially covers nine of Catalans’ 13 home matches at State Gilbert Brutus, while beIN will also show several UK-based fixtures including the play-offs and Grand Final.

An agreement for coverage of those live matches from Perpignan to also be shown in the UK is yet to be confirmed, with only their first two games – against Wakefield Trinity on Saturday 19 February and Wigan Warriors on Saturday 12 March – certain to be broadcast on Sky Sports.

“On the back of a fantastic 2021 season for Catalans Dragons it is great that we can reach an agreement that will see beIN broadcast so many games from France,” said Super League Chairman Ken Davy.

“The fantastic scenes in Perpignan when the Dragons defeated Hull KR in the semi-final to make the 2021 Grand Final will live long in the memory.”

Meanwhile, Super League’s three TV partners in the UK have been finalising their plans for coverage of the new season.

The BBC have agreed a new deal to keep the rights to highlights for another two seasons, meaning the Super League Show will remain on screens until at least 2023.

There will be 30 shows each season to cover the 27 regular rounds plus the play-offs.

In a change for 2022, fans will be able to see the programme earlier, as it will be available on the BBC iPlayer from 7pm each Monday before the usual regional BBC1 airing later on Monday nights and national coverage on BBC2 on Tuesday afternoons.

Sky Sports have added two new pundits to their team for this year, with Jon Wilkin and Jamie Jones-Buchanan – St Helens and Leeds Rhinos greats respectively – joining their line-up.

And Channel 4, who will show free-to-air Super League games for the first time this year, have revealed the line-up for their first match on Saturday between Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves.

Adam Hills will present coverage from Headingley alongside pundits Kevin Sinfield and Leon Pryce, on a show which will be produced by independent production company IMG.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.