President’s Cup begins as England Universities face Great Britain Teachers

THE 2025 President’s Cup, which will this year involve only three teams following the withdrawal of Great Britain Police for logistical reasons, starts on Wednesday (April 16).

Holders England Universities will take on Great Britain Teachers at Sheffield Hallam University’s Sports Park (7.00pm).

The other side involved, UK Armed Forces, swing into action on Wednesday, May 14 against GB Teachers (7.00pm), with Orrell St James the hosts.

The final fixture, between England Universities and UK Armed Forces, will take place in London – at a venue to be confirmed – on Wednesday, June 11.

England Universities, who are coached by Adam Houston and Mark Sloan, have named their squad as: Ben Bell-Thorn, Ben Price, Freddie Ziegler (all Nottingham), Ted Davidson, Jamie O’Keeffe, Dan Perry, Alex Ringshall, Freddie Smith (all Loughborough), Fin Balback, Ben Grindley-Roberts, Waldimar Matahwa, Mackauley Stephenson (Leeds Beckett), Elliot Martin, Ben O’Donnell (Liverpool John Moores), Charlie Yeomans (Newcastle), Danny Salkeld (Teesside), Deusjes Nzage, Leon Stewart (Hull), Harry Kirk (York St John), Jake Dickinson, James Leach, Will Lintin, Harry Lowery (Northumbria), Isaac Coleman (York), Jayden Crellin (Manchester Met), Oli Winterbottom (Gloucestershire).

UK Armed Forces are coached by Darren Bamford, of the Royal Navy (the Women’s side by Nigel Johnson).

PRO Dave Groce said: “As you will be aware, we rarely finalise our squads until quite near to the fixtures due to the challenges for player availability presented by the unique nature of military service. As I’m sure you can appreciate, given the current geo-political situation, this is exacerbated for this season.”

GB Teachers have also yet to name their squad.

GB Police official Alex Daniels recently told League Express: “The decision to withdraw from the President’s Cup gives us the flexibility to not only arrange our own fixtures, but to get our individual force teams back up to full 13-a-side games during that period.

“Unfortunately Police Sport doesn’t have the backing through the ranks that the Armed Forces has. Consequently, fixed dates for the President’s Cup have led to us occasionally struggling in the past to get competitive squads out, plus we are not in a position to be able to have training camps prior to games.

“We face unique challenges to get the same squad available for two consecutive games so, for this year, and with the need to also try and recruit new players, we decided we would be better served having flexibility.”